Yas Marina Gears Up For Unforgettable Entertainment During The Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Yas Marina is gearing up to offer Race Week revellers an unrivalled atmosphere and world-class live entertainmentfrom17th – 20thNovember.

With 12 years of outstanding Race Week experiences under its belt and all berths completely sold out, Destination Race Week Yas Marina is back with glitz, glamour and celebrations that are bigger and better than ever before.

With an abundance of activities lined up, here are a few exciting things to expect at Yas Marina this Race Week:

For the ultimate chill out vibe and an exquisite selection of artisan mixed beverages, chic outdoor hotspot, Iris is set to be an epicenter for all the parties during Race Week 2022. Drop infrom 17th – 20th November and enjoy lunch or dinner, followed by exclusive after-race parties with an exciting line-up of international DJs.

Stop by and marvel at the 2023 McLaren VUSE unveiling at Iris for the entirety of this Race Week. Guests can view the automobile sensation post-launch from 18th November. Keeping the energy up following Race Week, Iris is also set to host a World Cup fan zone, showcasing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 games from 21stNovember.

Fancy a trip to the glam 1920s? Jazz aficionados can head to Yas Marina’s newest resident Penelope’s from 17th November. Born out of a love of jazz, movies, wine and pomme frites, guests will be transported to a 1920s French bistro, featuring a glitzy and one-of-a-kind French Mediterranean concept. Set to open in time for Race Week, the new restaurant concept offers guests the sweetest mix of classic French culture and old Hollywood glamour.

At Penelope’s, guests can sway the night away to the sounds of the city’s greatest live jazz performances. Spend an evening delighting in pristine views from the waterfront terrace, while sipping on jazz age-style cocktails made famous during Prohibition, and marvel at the vintage décor.

The capital’s favourite American sports bar, Stars ‘N’ Bars, will be broadcasting all the action from the track, whilst international entertainment sensation Bagatelle takes over the Star Deck. Guests can expect a jam-packed weekend of brunches, beats and of course, an unforgettable time. Marina-goers can tuck into an à la carte menu from 10:00 AM until late, every day, with a flowing beverage selection and entertainment, including live bands and DJs hitting the stage.

For the seafood aficionados, this year, Yas Marina is hosting a pop-up in collaboration with G.H. Mumm et Cie and Dibba Bay Oysters, from 17th – 20th November along the main promenade. Visitors can sip on champagne and tuck into fresh gourmet oysters harvested from the pristine waters of northern Fujairah.

All guests are reminded to adhere to the following information to ensure smooth sailing during Race Week:

Important information

Please note, all dining outlets at the Yas Marina promenade remain open to the public for the entire duration of Race Week, and passes are not required to access the facilities.

As demand is high during this much-awaited week, and to avoid disappointment, all visitors are advised to reserve their dining bookings in advance (for indoor and outdoor dining).

Parking at Yas Marina is limited during this event. Pre-sold pricing ranges from AED 150 to AED 400. Parking is subject to availability, and daily rates apply.

Please opt for public transport such as Careem, Abu Dhabi taxi or water taxi services to avoid delays and traffic congestion.

For more information on everything that is taking place during Race Week, please visit the Yas Marina website at yasmarina.ae/raceweek.

