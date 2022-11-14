Yas Marina Is Set To Be The Heart Of All Off-Track Entertainment During The Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Located minutes away from Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 circuit, Yas Marina is the true heart of all the off-track action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. From 17th – 20thNovember this year, the region’s finest superyacht marina is delivering unreal experiences through world-class dining, unforgettable entertainment and electric nightlife.

Serving up brunches, beats, and boats with a side of glitz and glamour, visitors to Yas Marina will be spoiled for choice.Here is what to expect this year:

Dining & Nightlife

Iris

For the ultimate chill out vibe and an exquisite selection of artisan mixed beverages, chic outdoor hotspot, Irisis set to be an epicenter for all the parties during Race Week 2022. Stop by and enjoy lunch or dinner, followed by exclusive after-race parties with an exciting line-up of international DJs. Following Race Week, guests can visit the football fan zone at Iris showcasing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches from 21st November.

Car fanatics can pit-stop at Iris and marvel at the unveiling of the 2023 McLaren Vuse during the entirety of Race Week. Open to the general public from 17 th November, the automobile sensation is sure to turn a few heads.

during the entirety of Race Week. Open to the general public from 17 November, the automobile sensation is sure to turn a few heads. Searching for a Mexican-inspired experience? Iris will host the popular La MezCaleriapop up at Iris from 18th November on the corner of the waterfront promenade. Known for its vast selection of globally inspired dishes and cocktails, lush interiors, Mexican and Latin American sharing plates and energetic vibes, dust off your dancing shoes for a night to remember.

Opening Times:All day

Menu:Iris brunch packages available

Reservations: For reservations and table policies, please call+ 971 55 1605636 or emailreservations@irisabudhabi.com

Penelope’s

Fancy a trip to the glam 1920s? Stop by Yas Marina’s newest resident, Penelope’sand spend an evening delighting in pristine views from the waterfront terrace. Born out of a love for French cinema, jazz and wine, Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain oozes glitz and glamour and offers guests a mix of live jazz performances, French Mediterranean cuisine and Bar Américain style cocktails made to perfection.

Opening Times:All day

Menu: A la carte

Reservations: For reservations and table policies, please call +971 52 221 0097 or email reservations@penelopes.ae

Bazaar

Partygoers are in for a treat at Bazaar this Race Week. Bringing one-of-a-kind Middle Eastern flair to the Yas Marina, the nostalgic staple in the Beirut night scene is guaranteed to keep guests on their feet all night long. Featuring eccentric disco designs, extravagant production, spectacular shows and fine dining, expect an experience like none other.

Opening Times:Friday- Monday, from 5:00pm to 4:00am.

Menu:A la carte.

Reservations:For reservations and table policies, please call+ 971 55 1605636 or email reservations@irisabudhabi.com

Stars ‘N’ Bars

The capital’s favorite American sports bar, Stars ‘N’ Bars, will be broadcasting all the action from the track, as international entertainment sensation Bagatelle takes over the Star Deck from 3:00pm – 2:00am on the Stardeck. Bring your friends and tuck into a brunch menu till late, and enjoy a flowing beverage selection and live entertainment, with bands and DJs hitting the stage daily.

Opening Times:10:00am – late

Thursday, 17 th November – DJ Mike from 8:00pm – late.

– DJ Mike from 8:00pm – late. Friday, 18 th November – Choose from Int Playboys Band (indoors) 8:00pm till late, or DJ Jay from 8:00pm till late on the Stardeck.

– Choose from Int Playboys Band (indoors) 8:00pm till late, or DJ Jay from 8:00pm till late on the Stardeck. Saturday, 19 th November –Brunch from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, featuring DJ Mike between 1:30pm – 5:00pm. Guests can also select from the following offerings on Saturday: F1 Qualification from 5:30pm – 7:00pm DJ Jay from12:00am – 5:00am DJ Mike from 7:00pm – 12:00am

–Brunch from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, featuring DJ Mike between 1:30pm – 5:00pm. Guests can also select from the following offerings on Saturday: Sunday, 20 th November – DJ Mike will be spinning the decks from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, in addition to: F1 Race viewing from 5:00pm – 7:00pm DJ Jay from 7:00 – 11:00pm FIFA broadcast from 9:30pm Int Playboys band from 11:00pm till late QTR vs EQ Bagatelle from 3:00pm – 2:00am Stardeck

– DJ Mike will be spinning the decks from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, in addition to:

Menu:A la carte and brunch packages available.

Reservations:For reservations and table policies, please call +971025650101 or email info@starsnbars.ae

Diablito’s

Racegoers can enjoy the newly renovated Diabilito’s, and dine on a vast offering of tapas, Spanish-inspired mains and drinks while soaking in the spectacular360-degree views of Yas Marina and Yas Island – a prime location for a birds-eye view of the race track. An evening to remember, indeed.

Opening Times:11:00am until 3:00am

Menu:

17 th November – happy hour from 12:00pm-6:00pm; followed by evening brunch, guests can choose from 4 starters, 1 main dish and unlimited beer and sangria for AED300.

happy hour from 12:00pm-6:00pm; followed by evening brunch, guests can choose from 4 starters, 1 main dish and unlimited beer and sangria for AED300. 18th – 20th November – Race Brunch from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, guests can choose from 4 starters, 1 main dish and unlimited beer, sangria, spirits and Aperol, followed by dessert for AED550.

Reservations:For reservations and table policies, please call +971 025651175.

Aquarium

Stop by for the freshest catch of the day at Aquarium, offering guests the finest seafood and an expansive à la carte menu. Dance the night away as the DJ spins tunes until the wee hours of the morning.

Opening Times: 1:00pm – 2:00am

Table Policy: Brunch packages as follows:

Thursday, 17 th November : daily brunch packages from AED449.

: daily brunch packages from AED449. Friday, 18 th November : daily brunch packages from AED449.

: daily brunch packages from AED449. Saturday, 19 th November : daily brunch packages from AED599.

: daily brunch packages from AED599. Sunday, 20th November: daily brunch packages from AED599.

Reservations:Advance reservations are recommended. For reservations, please call: + 971 2 565 0007 or +971 506969357 or visit www.capitalmotion.com

Cipriani Yas Island

The exquisite Cipriani Yas Island celebrates Race Week in sartorial style, with an acclaimed live DJ each evening and an indulgent lunch and dinner menu inspired by culinary classics from Harry’s Bar in Venice. Diners can sip on Cipriani’s infamous signature Bellini’s while enjoying the spectacular views of Yas Marina.

Opening Times:Thursday – Sunday, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Menu:A la carte.

Table Policy:Minimum spend as follows:

Thursday, 17 th November: all day lunch and dinner for AED800

all day lunch and dinner for AED800 Friday, 18 th November: lunch from 12:00pm – 5:00pm for AED 1000, followed by dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED 1600

lunch from 12:00pm – 5:00pm for AED 1000, followed by dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED 1600 Saturday, 19 th November: lunch from 12:00pm – 5:00pm for AED 1000, followed by dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED 1600

lunch from 12:00pm – 5:00pm for AED 1000, followed by dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED 1600 Sunday, 20th November: all day lunch and dinner for AED 1600

Please note, this offer refers to price per person, and a 10% service charge applies.

Reservations: For reservations, please call: + 971 2 657 5400, or email yasisland@cipriani.com

Ishtar

At Ishtar, visitors are in for a luxurious celebration to delight all senses. Offering rich and flavourful cuisine, an incredible authentic belly dance performance, and live DJ entertainment, racegoers and diners can expect a night to remember.

Opening Times:1:00pm to 2:00am

Menu:A la carte.

Table Policy: Brunch packages as follows:

Thursday, 17 th November : daily brunch packages from AED499 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm, with a minimum spend of AED300 per guest from 7:00pm onwards.

: daily brunch packages from AED499 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm, with a minimum spend of AED300 per guest from 7:00pm onwards. Friday, 18 th November : daily brunch packages from AED499 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.

: daily brunch packages from AED499 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. Saturday, 19 th November : daily brunch packages from AED599 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

: daily brunch packages from AED599 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Sunday, 20 th November : daily brunch packages from AED599from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

: daily brunch packages from AED599from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. VIP terrace with track view : VIP tables (seating six guests) for a minimum spend of AED2000 or a brunch package (highchair, one guest) AED5000 minimum spend.

: VIP tables (seating six guests) for a minimum spend of AED2000 or a brunch package (highchair, one guest) AED5000 minimum spend. Terrace facing marina : VIP tables (seating eight guests) for a minimum spend of AED1000 or standard tables (seating four guests) for a minimum spend of AED5000.

: VIP tables (seating eight guests) for a minimum spend of AED1000 or standard tables (seating four guests) for a minimum spend of AED5000. Indoors facing area: tables (seating four guests) for a minimum spend of AED1500, and a minimum spend of AED500 per guest Friday – Sunday, 7pm onwards.

Reservations: For reservations, please call: + 971 50402 2293 or visit https://www.capitalmotion.com/ishtar-race

Exclusive pop-ups

For the seafood aficionados, this year, Yas Marina is hosting a pop-up in collaboration with G.H. Mumm et Cie and Dibba Bay Oysters , from 17 th – 21 st November from 12:00pm – 1:00am located along the main promenade. Racegoers can sip on champagne and tuck into fresh gourmet oysters harvested from the pristine waters of northern Fujairah.

, from 17 – 21 November from 12:00pm – 1:00am located along the main promenade. Racegoers can sip on champagne and tuck into fresh gourmet oysters harvested from the pristine waters of northern Fujairah. Get your java fix at Cartel Coffee located adjacent to Building 1 from 17 th – 21 st November between 12:00pm – 1:00am for one coffee and water with seating.

located adjacent to Building 1 from 17 – 21 November between 12:00pm – 1:00am for one coffee and water with seating. Racegoers and guests can stop by the Al Masood Motors car display located on the roundabout from 17 th – 21 st November and marvel at the Nissan Patrol exhibit open all day.

car display located on the roundabout from 17 – 21 November and marvel at the Nissan Patrol exhibit open all day. Catch the laser show above Yas Marina and view the dynamic show as a laser maps the buildings from 17 th – 21 st November, from 8:00pm – 2:00am.

above Yas Marina and view the dynamic show as a laser maps the buildings from 17 – 21 November, from 8:00pm – 2:00am. Snap an Instagram-worthy short at the garden wall fitted with bright neon hashtags from 17 th – 21 st November, located between Stars N Bars and Aquarium

fitted with bright neon hashtags from 17 – 21 November, located between Stars N Bars and Aquarium The Riva boat display will be located in the foyer of Building 1 from 17 th – 21 st November for all guests to stop by and marvel at the selection of boats.

will be located in the foyer of Building 1 from 17 – 21 November for all guests to stop by and marvel at the selection of boats. This year, Yas Marina will host roaming entertainment for guests to Sway to the sounds of a brass band (trio) from 18 th – 21 st November, from 2:00pm – 8:00pm Dance the evening away to a Mariachi band from 18 th – 21 st November, from 2:00pm – 6:00pm Marvel at the nightlife parade featuring LED performers from 18 th – 21 st November, from 7:00pm – 10:00pm

for guests to

Important information

Please note, all dining outlets at the Yas Marina promenade remain open to the public for the entire duration of Race Week, and passes are not required to access the facilities.

As demand is high during this much-awaited week, and to avoid disappointment, all visitors are advised to reserve their dining bookings in advance (for indoor and outdoor dining).

Parking at Yas Marina is limited during this event. Pre-sold pricing ranges from AED 150 to AED 400. Parking is subject to availability, and daily rates apply.

Please opt for public transport such as Careem, Abu Dhabi taxi or water taxi services to avoid delays and traffic congestion. Use discount code ‘ YASMARINA’ on all Careem rides to Yas Marina for a 15% discount.

on all Careem rides to Yas Marina for a 15% discount. For more information on everything that is taking place during Race Week, please visit the Yas Marina website at yasmarina.ae/raceweek.

