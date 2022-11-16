YASHUB – Your Essential ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX Guide!

For race goers looking to get the most out of their FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 experience, make sure to download Yas Marina Circuit’s YasHub smartphone app – your essential guide to the weekend.

The 2022 edition of YasHub also includes: key information on entry requirements, the most convenient ways to get to and from the venue, the full line-up of on-track action, off-track entertainment schedules, YasEats food and beverage options, and how to enhance your F1 experience with upgrades to the After-Race Concerts.

To download YasHub, please visit:

Apple store: https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/yashub/id897875592

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ymc001.app&hl=en&gl=US

