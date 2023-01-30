Yes and no Voice campaigns battle it out for the migrant vote by pappa2200 30 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 Migrants will be told to vote ‘yes’ for an Indigenous Voice at religious services, in ethnic newspapers and through non-English radio stations. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Yes and no Voice campaigns battle it out for the migrant vote” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Yes and no Voice campaigns battle it out for the migrant vote”