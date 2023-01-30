Yes and no Voice campaigns battle it out for the migrant vote

by pappa2200
30 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
yes-and-no-voice-campaigns-battle-it-out-for-the-migrant-vote


Migrants will be told to vote ‘yes’ for an Indigenous Voice at religious services, in ethnic newspapers and through non-English radio stations.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Yes and no Voice campaigns battle it out for the migrant vote

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: