yes-studios-appoints-armoza-studios’-sharon-levi-as-managing-director

Yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind hit series “Fauda” and “Shtisel,” has appointed Sharon Levi as managing director. Levi’s appointment follows the exit of Danna Stern, who spent two decades at the Israeli broadcaster. Levi, who is joining the Israeli banner from ITV Studios-owned Armoza Format, will take the lead of Yes […]
