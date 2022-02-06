yikes!-shanna-moakler-remembers-calling-khloe-kardashian-a-‘donkey’

UPDATE: Sunday, February 6 — Not letting it go? During the Friday, February 4, episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Shanna Moakler clarified her past comments about Khloé Kardashian. “I went to do The Wendy Williams Show. She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloé’s wedding?’” Moakler told fellow houseguests Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick during Friday’s episode, noting she did not know the former Revenge Body host. “I thought she said Kim [Kardashian], and I didn’t like Kim. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience, and [I] was like, ‘What did I say?’”

Original story:

She went there! Despite only being in the Celebrity Big Brother house for a few days, Shanna Moakler has already mentioned her past drama with her fellow houseguest Lamar Odom‘s ex-wife.

During the premiere, Moakler, 46, recalled a 2009 incident, in which she referred to Khloé Kardashian as a “donkey.”

“I may or may not have called [Lamar’s] fiancée a donkey on national television,” the Meet the Barkers alum said during a confessional interview on the Wednesday, February 2, episode of the CBS reality TV show. “It’s not one of my finest moments.”

Back in November 2009, the former pageant queen shaded the Good American cofounder, now 37, during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in which she referred to her as the farm animal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum clapped back at the time, tweeting, “I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey. I can care less LOL.”

Moakler eventually apologized for her controversial remarks via Twitter: “@KhloeKardashian, you are right. We don’t know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning.”

The former Bridalplasty host was previously married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008 — with whom she shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 — before his October 2021 engagement to Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. The former Miss USA has since been vocal about her dislike of the Poosh founder, 42, and her bond with the children, whom she coparents with the Blink-182 drummer, 45.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” Moakler previously told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021, noting that she now feels a “severe distancing” between her and Alabama and Landon. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Moakler and the former Los Angeles Lakers athlete, 42, are two of the houseguests on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which is currently airing. (Odom, for his part, wed Khloé in 2009 before she filed for divorce in 2013. After dismissing the case amid his near-fatal overdose, the proceedings resumed and were finalized in 2016 before his Big Brother stint.)

Moakler, who is a self-described Big Brother superfan, exclusively told Us her game strategies ahead of the CBS premiere.

“I think the hardest part of the game for me is going to be the physical competitions,” the Rhode Island native explained. “However, I’m really great at puzzles and mind games. So, that’s where I’m gonna be strong, but it’s the physical ones I’m worried about. … This is a game and I’m going in to win.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.