you-can-still-score-these-shoes-and-bags-at-the-tory-burch-semi-annual-sale

While Black Friday was mere weeks ago, there are still serious sales to shop now. But here’s the thing: Inventory may be low, and shoppers are snatching up what they can find. One second, you might have your preferred color or size ready to go — and the next minute, it’s sold out! It can be incredibly infuriating, but that’s why we’re here. A less stressful shopping experience for you is our ultimate goal!

We’ve been keeping tabs on all of the year-end sales, including the one happening right now at Tory Burch. We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces that are still in stock below and found some incredible deals in the process. These items might be the next to sell out, so if you’re smitten with anything from our selection, add it to your cart stat!

This Incredibly Roomy Wallet

This leather wallet opens up accordion-style to reveal three different compartments. The two side areas have six card slots each to fit an ID, business card or credit card all in one place. They’re separated by the middle zipper pouch that’s ideal for loose change or anything else that you can fit!

Get the Perry Zip Continental Wallet (originally $198) on sale for $90 at Tory Burch!

This Compact Crossbody

If you don’t like bulky purses, this crossbody is a dream. It’s flat like a wristlet, but large enough to fit a smartphone and other essentials. The key detail here is the double zipper on top that creates two separate pouches so that you can keep organized!

Get the Perry Bombé Printed Double-Zip Mini Bag (originally $298) on sale for $157 at Tory Burch!

This Sleek and Stylish Shoulder Purse

This stunning purse is from the brand’s fall collection, and it’s one of our absolute favorites in the sale. The design stays true to the throwback ’90s trend with “equestrian” touches. Similar shoulder bags are usually smaller, but this one has ample space for everything you could possibly need!

Get the 151 Mercer Patent Crescent Bag (originally $578) on sale for $307 at Tory Burch!

These Gorgeous Knee-High Boots

Fact: These boots might be one of the best deals in the sale. They feature a slight slouchy silhouette and are made from luxurious calf hair that’s spotted in black and white. They’re totally unique and a steal at this sale price!

Get the Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot (originally $628) on sale for $225 at Tory Burch!

These Snakeskin Heeled Loafers

Elevate the classic loafer look with this pair of shoes! The stacked heel, beautiful snakeskin leather and gold stud details make this loafer stand out from other styles we’ve come across. Score!

Get the Tory Loafer (originally $398) on sale for $180 at Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the handbags, accessories and more on sale right now at Tory Burch here!

