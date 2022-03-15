you-have-to-see-sandra-bullock’s-pop-art-dress-at-‘the-lost-city’-premiere

Sandra Bullock is a style icon! The 57-year-old Academy Award winner has been a red carpet fixture since she first broke onto the scene in the early ‘90s, and, dare we say, her style has only gotten better with age.

The Ocean’s 8 star is known for her minimalist style with a dose of cool-girl flair. Bullock, who frequently works with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, is a master at balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces and short and sweet minis with her signature tousled ‘do, smokey eye makeup and nude lip.

To see the Lost City star’s best red carpet fashion moments since her 50th birthday, keep scrolling. From the Unforgiveable photo call to the People’s Choice Awards, Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing her best outfits to date.