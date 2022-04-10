young-love!-cobra-kai’s-peyton-list-and-jacob-bertrand-pack-on-the-pda

Young and in love! Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are dating, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other ahead during an afternoon out.

On Thursday, April 7, the starts of Netflix’s Cobra Kai were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles. List, 24, was wearing a black tank top and jeans while her beau, 22, looked equally casual in his shorts and t-shirt. The two kept exchanging kisses while walking on the sidewalk after brunch.

Rumors of their romance had been swirling after the Play Beauty founder shared a series of snuggled-up photos in honor of Bertrand’s birthday on March 7. Then, the two walked the red carpets at both the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13 and the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party on March 23. The duo confirmed their romance later that month.

“We’ve been dating for a while,” Bertrand told TMZ. “I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before.”

The actor also said he met his new girlfriend long before they started working on the Netflix show. “We have been friends for a while,” he said. “I met her when I was 15 and I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kind of awkward to be like, ‘Hey, man. I like your sister.’ But yeah, I don’t know. We had fun on set and then hung out off set.”

One day after their casual, PDA-filled outing, the pair walked the PaleyFest red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. While they posed with their arms around each other, there was no smooching at the professional event. Instead, they were focused on promoting their new season of Cobra Kai.

“Fans can expect lots of fights. I take my shirt off at some point this season, and I can’t say anymore! I’m gonna get in trouble,” Betrand laughed while describing the fifth season on The Paley Center for Media’s official Instagram.

“Season 5 is even bigger. The finale is so intense,” the 27 Dresses alum told the Paley Center’s Instagram. “I am just so excited for everyone to see it. It goes into so many directions you wouldn’t even expect. People come up to me all the time with fan theories and they’re amazing, but it’s something you really wouldn’t expect, I’m really excited.”

List also revealed that it’s “been so fun” to work alongside her boyfriend, telling Page Six, “I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I’m just so grateful for him.”

She added, “He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

Scroll down for more photos from the couple’s delightful day out: