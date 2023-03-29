young-marshall-county-man-accused-of-strangling-his-infant-daughter

A warrant has been issued for a Marshall County teenager who is accused of strangled his infant daughter.

17 year-old Jacob Kats was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and neglect of a dependent. The 4 month-old girl was admitted to the hospital last week with injuries that suggested abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kats told police he “put his hands around” the girl’s throat when she wouldn’t stop crying, and she lost consciousness.

He’s set to appear in court in April.

Vito Califano