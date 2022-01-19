yvette-mimieux,-star-of-‘the-time-machine,’-‘the-black-hole,’-dies-at-80

Actress Yvette Mimieux, who starred in movies including “Where the Boys Are,” “The Time Machine,” “Light in the Piazza,” “Toys in the Attic,” “Dark of the Sun” and “The Picasso Summer,” died Tuesday. She was 80. The beautiful blonde Mimieux made most of her films in the 1960s, but she was also among the stars […]
Actress Yvette Mimieux, who starred in movies including “Where the Boys Are,” “The Time Machine,” “Light in the Piazza,” “Toys in the Attic,” “Dark of the Sun” and “The Picasso Summer,” died Tuesday. She was 80. The beautiful blonde Mimieux made most of her films in the 1960s, but she was also among the stars […]
