zack-snyder-to-make-sci-fi-epic-‘rebel-moon’-for-netflix

Zack Snyder is going to space.

Following the debut of his zombie thriller “Army of the Dead” at Netflix, Snyder has set his next feature film at the streamer, a sci-fi epic called “Rebel Moon.”

Shay Hatten (“Army of the Dead,” “John Wick 3”) and Kurt Johnstad (“300,” “Atomic Blonde”) are co-writing the script with Snyder, with Snyder and Johnstad receiving story credit. Snyder and his producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder will produce with Wesley Coller through their company The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman through his Grand Electric banner. Sarah Bowen, also with Grand Electric, will executive produce.

The film is a grand fantasy adventure centered around an enigmatic young woman who is given the responsibility by a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy to find warriors who can fend off an impending invasion by the despotic Regent Balisarius. Snyder reportedly first developed the project as a pitch for the “Star Wars” universe that pre-dated Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm; he began refashioning it into an original property while working on “Army of the Dead.” The aim is to build out “Rebel Moon” as a franchise in the same way Snyder’s already expanded “Army of the Dead” with a prequel film and an anime series.

Snyder, Newman and Netflix film chief Scott Stuber go way back: Newman produced Snyder’s first feature, 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead,” which was overseen by Stuber when he was vice-chair of Universal. “Rebel Moon” is the fruit of that relationship, after “Army of the Dead” was viewed by 72 million households in its first four weeks, according to Netflix.

Snyder plans to start production on “Rebel Moon” in early 2022; no actors have been attached.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the deal.