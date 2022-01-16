cronaca

Zhang Hanyu Stars in International Co-Production 'Unspoken' Filming in Canada

16 January 2022
Principal photography has begun on “Unspoken,” toplining Chinese star Zhang Hanyu and written and directed by Daming Chen. Filming is taking place in China and Canada for a 2022 release. “Unspoken” is being produced by Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc., with an international production team led by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and […]

