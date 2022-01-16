zhang-hanyu-stars-in-international-co-production-‘unspoken’-filming-in-canada

Principal photography has begun on “Unspoken,” toplining Chinese star Zhang Hanyu and written and directed by Daming Chen. Filming is taking place in China and Canada for a 2022 release. “Unspoken” is being produced by Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc., with an international production team led by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and […]
