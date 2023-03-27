zhejiang-petrochemical-to-sell-10-percent-stake-in-rongsheng-petrochemical-to-aramco





Chinese private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical has agreed to sell 1 billion shares in its trading arm, Rongsheng Petrochemical, to Saudi Arabian Oil Company’s Unit, Rongsheng said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zhejiang Petrochemical will sell the Rongsheng shares, equating to a 10 percent stake, for 24.3 yuan ($3.53) each to Aramco Overseas Company B.V., Rongsheng said in a Shenzhen bourse filing.

Read more:

Aramco affirms support for China’s energy security

Saudi Aramco signs MoU with Samsung on localizing 5G tech

Saudi Arabia on track to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030: Minister

Vittorio Rienzo