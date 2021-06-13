‘A Quiet Place 2’ Is the First Movie to Surpass $100 Million at the U.S. Box Office in Pandemic Times

John Krasinski’s nearly silent thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” has crossed a notable box office milestone.

The Paramount Pictures film is the first of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million in U.S. ticket sales. Through the weekend, “A Quiet Place 2” has generated $108 million at the domestic box office and another $80 million internationally.

Directed by Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, the film eclipsed the box office benchmark in 15 days. The $100 million mark wouldn’t be a particularly notable feat prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic has been crushing to the movie theater business and ticket sales have still been slow to recover.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which opened simultaneously on HBO Max in April, is also primed to hit that benchmark, with domestic ticket sales currently at $99.6 million, but its been hovering below that number for a while now.

“A Quiet Place Part II” was the first blockbuster in months to play exclusively in theaters. After 45 days on the big screen, it will land on the fledgling streaming service Paramount Plus. The film debuted over Memorial Day with a pandemic-record $48 million and took in an impressive $58 million in its first five days of release. Even with commercial riches, the profit margins for “A Quiet Place Part II” will be different than the original. The first film, which ended its box office run with $340 million globally, cost $17 million to produce. The follow-up carries a $61 million budget.

The well-reviewed sequel centers on the Abbott family as they continue living in silence to hide from creatures that hunt sound. This time, they’re also facing the terrors of the outside world. Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy and Noah Jupe co-star.