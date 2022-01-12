cronaca

‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Marked Actor’s Final On-Camera Appearance — Film News in Brief

by Ufficio Stampa
12 January 2022
‘betty-white:-a-celebration’-marked-actor’s-final-on-camera-appearance-—-film-news-in-brief

Betty White’s final on-camera appearance, recorded just ten days before her passing, was at “Betty White: A Celebration.” White taped her appearance at the event put together by Fathom. Due to public demand for “Betty White: A Celebration,” Fathom Events has expanded showings to over 1500 locations nationwide so that more people can participate in […]

%d bloggers like this: