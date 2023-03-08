Daily News Girls Athlete Of The Week: Alexis Nguyen, Hart

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

DAILY NEWS GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Name: Alexis Nguyen

School: Hart

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Noteworthy: Nguyen anchored the Hart girls soccer team to a CIF State Division II SoCal Regional crown, scoring a hat-trick in the team’s 4-2 win over San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Nguyen scored two of the three goals in the first half.

