mozzarella-with-peas-sott’olio,-chard-and-olives

Sott’olio simply means ‘in oil’ and refers to a preservation method popular in Puglia in particular. In this recipe from the team at The River Cafe, briefly blanched peas, mint leaves and rainbow chard are dressed in a generous amount of oil, to be served alongside a freshly torn ball of mozzarella and dark Taggiasca olives. An incredibly simple dish that showcases vegetables at the height of their season. And of course, the better the olive oil you use for this dish, the better it will taste.