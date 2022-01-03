cronaca

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

3 January 2022
Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, […]

