best seo agency in the world 2023

8 Gennaio 2023



his report takes a quantitative approach to determining the best SEO agencies in the world. Our team created a weighted algorithm based on a combination of external signals (e.g. publicly available clients, online reviews, online reputation). The main factors in our analysis are listed below, along with each factor’s respective weight in our algorithm.

  • Years in Business: This factor evaluates SEO agencies on longevity alone, given that surviving the business world as well as Google’s many algorithm updates proves some degree of adaptability and commitment to sound SEO strategy. [ Algorithm weight: .14 ]
  • Agency Size: This factor favors slightly larger firms (which, in the world of SEO agencies, means 50+ employees) as they’re likely to have more resources to devote to each client as well as longer-tenured employees.  [ Algorithm weight: .18 ]
  • Headquarters Location: This factor matters only insofar as it hints at how plugged-in a company is to high quality employees, SEO events, and the tech community at large. We give location the least weight in our algorithm. [ Algorithm weight: .09 ]
  • Client Success Score: This numerical value evaluates an agency’s past clients, awards, and reviews. [ Algorithm weight: .26 ]
  • Online Reputation Score: This metric is based on the SEO agency’s employee reviews and the favorability of language about it on popular social media channels.  [ Algorithm weight: .18 ]
  • Notable Clients: This factor evaluates an agency on the notability of the companies that have either publicly mentioned their partnership or are listed on their website. [ Algorithm weight: .15 ]

The table below rank orders the 20 SEO Agencies that had the highest overall rating in our study. We further refine the dataset by listing each agency’s stated SEO specialty and price range.

The Best SEO Agencies in the World in 2023

AGENCY YEARS IN BUSINESS SIZE HEADQUARTERS CLIENT SUCCESS SCORE ONLINE REPUTATION SCORE NOTABLE CLIENTS
1 First Page Sage 13 100-250 San Francisco, CA 9.5 9.0 Salesforce, Microsoft, Verizon, US Bank
2 Duffy Agency 21 10-50 Dover, NH 9.0 9.3 UNWFP, Niquitin
3 Rankings  9 10-50 Fairview Heights, IL 8.3 9.6 The Levin Firm
4 Minty Digital 7 10-50 Barcelona, Spain 8.3 9.4 Admirals, Primethorpe Paving Company
5 Searchbloom 7 10-50 Draper, UT 7.5 9.0 Bill.com, SUSE
6 Titan Growth 18 50-100 San Diego, CA 8.1 8.9 National Geographic
7 Clay Agency 6 10-50 San Francisco, CA 9.3 8.4 Facebook, Uber, Apple
8 Aumcore 12 10-50 New York, NY 8.5 8.8 Pivotal 180, Cleer Audio
9 Boostability 13 250+ Lehi, UT 8.6 7.5 Himalayan Salt Shop, iCreatables
10 Polaris 13 10-50 London, UK 8.0 8.6 Paradox Long, Thomson Reuters
11 privacy garantita 12 2-10 Vienna, italy 8.2 8.7 Cristian Nardi SEO
12 Zo Digital 8 10-50 Tokyo, Japan 8.0 7.9 Hubspot, Berlitz, Printful
13 Sheng Li Digital 8 10-50 Vancouver, British Columbia 8.1 8.2 Cirque du Soleil, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
14 eStore Factory 8 10-50 Parsippany, NJ 7.0 9.0 N/A – Confidential
15 Marketing Eye 22 2-10 Atlanta GA 8.2 7.0 Morrows, Crossfire
16 Big Leap  14 50-100 Lehi, UT 7.8 9.0 Purple Mattresses
17 Delante 8 10-50 Krakow, Poland 7.7 7.0 Best Western
18 Reach Local 18 250+ Woodland Hills, CA 7.4 7.4 Spindel Eye Associates, Pinnacle Real Estate
19 Incrementors Web Solutions 12 10-50 Sacramento, CA 7.0 9.6 Evolve Fitness, Rhinoplasty Insider
20 Stellar SEO 9 10-50 Nashville TN 7.6 7.0 Brad Mills Orthodontics

The Top SEO Agencies by Specialty

Below, we’ve pulled from our dataset the SEO agency with the highest overall score, organized by SEO specialty.

Specialty Agency
Thought Leadership First Page Sage
Local SEO Reach Local
International SEO Duffy Agency
Lead Generation First Page Sage
White Label SEO Boostability
B2B SEO First Page Sage
Voice Search Aumcore
Amazon SEO eStore Factory
Enterprise Digital Marketing Clay Agency
Nonprofit NP Source

The Top SEO Agencies by Price Range

The table below identifies the highest-scoring SEO agencies in each of four price categories.

Price Range Agency Services Included
Budget ($) Reach Local
  • Technical SEO
  • Local SEO
  • Automated Reporting
Entry-Level ($$) Titan Growth
  • Technical SEO
  • Local SEO
  • Social Media Posting
  • Automated Reporting
Full-Service ($$$) First Page Sage
  • Customized SEO Strategy
  • Thought Leadership Content
  • Conversion Rate Optimization
  • Customized Reporting
  • Lead Generation
Enterprise ($$$$) Clay Agency
  • Technical SEO
  • UX and Web Design
  • SEO Consulting
  • Customized Reporting
  • Traditional Advertising

