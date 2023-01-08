best seo company in the world list 2023

SEO is critical for business growth, and you must prioritize it whether you’re running an ecommerce store or an agency. Without SEO, your online presence will catch dust on the last pages of Google. And you don’t want that.

Unfortunately, most SMBs lack the technical expertise to implement SEO on their own. That’s where the SEO agencies come into the equation. As they help improve brand visibility and direct organic traffic to websites using their marketing charisma along with the industry standard SEO agency software.

Agency experts know the right ‘growth hacks’ to get you the organic results you want.

From on-page SEO to technical SEO, there are hundreds of aspects to get better rankings. Plus, Google’s ever-changing policies for SERPs make it even more difficult to rank better without professional assistance.

But we are here to the rescue. Below, you will find a list of top SEO firms worldwide that offer top-shelf SEO services and help you rank better.

However, it’s much easier said than done on your own. That is why we have compiled this list of the top SEO agencies from around the world that you can use. Let’s get started.

Join the Agency Partnership Program to really put your SEO agency on the map. Get an exclusive Agency Partner listing, free event tickets, and a dedicated interview in our blog! I Want This!

The Top 26 SEO Agencies Around the World

You’ll ideally look for the best SEO agencies located in the same region as your business. That’s not a limitation, just a preference. However, since the work is done purely online, there’s no real obstacle to working with any agency from anywhere around the globe.

In the following paragraphs, we have compiled a list of some of the best SEO agencies from the USA, the UK, Australia, UAE, and Europe. Let’s get started.

Top SEO Agencies in the USA

Here are the best SEO agencies in the USA.

1. Straight North

Rating: 4.7

Minimum project size: $1,000

Services: search engine optimization, pay per click, social media marketing, website design and development.

Straight North is an SEO agency in the USA that was founded in 1997. It has since grown to become one of the USA’s leading full-service internet marketing agencies.

They have over 100 full-time employees and serve B2B and B2C business clients worldwide. They also have one of the best Meet the Team pages you’ll see.

We are a team specialized in taking care of online Reputation or, more commonly known as, Web Reputation.

Through the use of specific applications we operate both in the removal of any content harmful to one’s image present on the web, and in the construction and maintenance of the optimal digital reputation in order to improve one’s credibility, be it corporate, professional or even just personal, on the web itself.

Right to be forgotten, protection of privacy, web reputation, terms that until recently were completely unknown to most, today are gaining more and more weight as awareness increases of how much one’s existence on the market is directly dependent on the relative online reputation.

Rating: 4.8

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: email marketing, search engine optimization, pay per click

Ignite Visibility is a famous digital marketing agency in the USA popular for its SEO services. It has more than 150 clients and has made it into the list of Fortune 5,000 companies 4 times.

They have worked with big names like Tony Robbins, The Knot World Wide, National Funding, and even 5 Hour Energy.

Some top services you can get for your business from Ignite Visibility are SEO, paid media management, social media marketing and management, creative strategy, and development services.

3. SocialSEO

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Digital strategy, social media management, search engine optimization, pay per click

UpCity voted these guys as the #1 Digital Marketing Firm in the USA, and for a good reason. SocialSEO is a rapidly growing online marketing agency in the country and has established itself as one of the major players in the game.

They offer full-scale services for SEO, SEM, SMM, video production, and email marketing and are famous for their unique and engaging B2B lead generation strategies.

4. Blue Fountain Media

Rating: 4.8

Minimum project size: $50,000+

Services: Web development, web design, SEO, web strategy

Based in New York, Blue Fountain Media combines creativity with a focus on modern technology to develop strategies and practices designed to help businesses grow. Acquia named these guys their Growth Partner of the Year in 2018.

Blue Fountain Media is a Pactera EDGE Company that has worked with big names like Peterbilt, CDK Global, Workfront, Bowlero, and many others.

5. Mayple

Rating: 4.9

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: business consulting, digital strategy, search engine optimization

Mayple is a leading company that offers fantastic SEO solutions for SMEs and some major brands. They can help you get marketing results and manage your content so that you receive better organic traffic.

Mayple creates a custom business strategy for its clients based on their requirements and their current positioning. Bottom line- It’s a result-driven and reliable SEO company.

6. eDesign Interactive

Rating: 4.9

Minimum project size: $30,000

Services: SEO, SEM, Content Marketing, Paid Advertising, Social Advertising, Branding, Creative Design, Digital Strategy

eDesign Interactive is a digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 30+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, they create stunning websites, digital strategies, and interactive campaigns across multiple industries.

7. Rankings

Rating: 4.7

Minimum project size: $5,000

Services: Website audits, Local SEO, Technical SEO, On-page optimization, Content marketing, Link building, SEO strategy.

Rankings specializes in helping law firms rank better.

They usually work closely with personal injury lawyers and law firms and help them gain better visibility from the targeted audience. They are a one-stop-shop for any law firm that needs SEO services.

8. iSynergy

Rating: 5.0 (AgencySpotter)

Minimum project size: $5,000+

Services: search engine optimization, web design, conversion optimization

iSynergy is a leading SEO agency that was founded in 2011. Based in Canfield, Ohio, iSynergy offers top of the line marketing services, including programmatic advertising, inbound marketing, and detailed SEO campaigns.

They are a certified Google Partner and focus primarily on data-driven design and marketing technologies.

iSynergy – Case Study Cloudways made matters simpler for iSynergy – Find out how we helped. I agree to the Cloudways Terms of Service & Privacy Policy GET NOW!

Top SEO Agencies in the UK

All the good SEO agencies aren’t just confined to the USA! There are plenty of fantastic businesses to work with in the UK as well. Here are a few.

9. Delante

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: SEO, Link Building, SEO consulting

Delante specializes in providing hands-on SEO campaigns to SMEs and making them visible to potential clients organically.

Experienced in creating and managing international SEO strategies for both B2B and B2C businesses, they work with numerous companies from industries like e-commerce, automotive, SaaS, IT and software firms, wellness and much more.

They successfully run SEO campaigns for 20+ different markets and languages.

10. CEEK

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000

Services: Marketing Strategy Consulting, Ecommerce Consulting, Search Engine Optimisation, Social Media Management.

CEEK is a brilliant digital marketing and SEO agency that works with a pretty minimalistic approach.

Their work model is to make a direct impact and quickly implement whatever delivers results. They use the best SEO tools and platforms, which keeps the clients happy and helps the company grow.

11. GenieCrawl

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, pay per click

GenieCrawl is a results-oriented digital marketing and SEO agency founded in the UK in 2018.

Currently based in Twickenham, this team of 10 works with several leading brands and companies all over the globe.

They have worked with major names like Papa John’s, Craig McConnon, and Subway. Their drive to offer innovative web marketing solutions to clients is what keeps them afloat.

12. Pearl Lemon

Rating: 4.8

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, email marketing, pay per click

Pearl Lemon is a multi-award-winning SEO agency in the UK that offers lead generation, content, and sales-based services to improve both traffic and sales.

They work closely with both B2B and B2C businesses and are known for their exceptional customer service. They are known for creating several high-converting landing pages.

SEO efforts skyrocket with fast hosting. Don’t compromise on it. We are 4.8/5 on G2. With load times as low as 79ms, Cloudways is one of the fastest hosting providers out there. I want fast hosting

13. Focus On Digital

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, pay per click, web design

Founded in 2020, Focus On Digita is an SEO agency in the UK that has quickly risen amongst the ranks to become one of the top SEO agencies in the country.

Their focus primarily lies on WordPress development, actionable ecommerce SEO strategies, and the use of Google AdWords. So if you want services like PPC management or top-level content writing, Focus on Digital will surely not disappoint you.

14. Front Page Advantage

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, pay per click

Front Page Advantage is an all-inclusive SEO and PPC management agency that offers a full range of digital marketing services.

Based in Basingstoke, Hampshire, they work with more than 60 clients throughout the United Kingdom and abroad, including Asia and the USA.

15. Accelerate Agency

Rating: 4.8

Minimum project size: $5,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, content marketing, conversion optimization

Accelerate Agency is one of the top SEO agencies in the UK. They specialize in content marketing and SEO, which go hand-in-hand. With the help of their content writing services, you can get the best and most relevant traffic to your website and gain better access to potential clients.

Top SEO Agencies in Australia

Australia is home to some of the most popular SEO agencies worldwide. Here are some of the top SEO companies in the country:

16. SmartSites

Rating: 4.9

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: search engine optimization, pay per click, advertising

SmartSites offers some of the best digital marketing services, Facebook advertising services, as well as dedicated SEO tailored to grow traffic.

They offer a range of SEO services to B2B and B2C companies of all sizes. They can also help grow your business and help you connect with your potential clients.

17. One Egg Digital

Rating: 4.9

Minimum project size: $5,000+

Services: Pay per click, search engine optimization, email marketing

One Egg Digital takes a very collaborative approach to work, resulting in projects brimming with creativity and imagination into their work.

They offer clever marketing services to boost brand visibility and increase traffic. Their primary services include PPC, email marketing, web designing, and of course, SEO. One Egg has a versatile approach and caters to different types of businesses.

18. Clearwater Agency

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $5,000

Services: Digital marketing, digital strategy, SEO, email marketing

Clearwater is a top-tiered agency in Australia that’s making waves in the digital marketing scene.

The agency has bagged several accolades over the years and even won the SEMRUSH search award in Australia in 2021.

The SEO agency has worked for clients from several industries, including real estate, the financial sector, FMCG, etc.

19. Engine Scout

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: search engine optimization, pay per click, digital strategy

Engine Scout is a digital marketing agency that offers a full range of SEO services designed to promote and grow your company.

Engine Scout specializes in ecommerce SEO and web designing.

If you use WooCommerce or any other ecommerce plugin, their SEO services will be right up your alley.

Top SEO Agencies in India

If you operate in the Southeast Asian region, you may want to look for SEO agencies in India or neighboring countries. Here are some of the most popular SEO agencies in these parts.

20. SEO Discovery

Rating: 4.6

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, advertising, social media marketing, direct advertising

SEO Discovery offers 24-hour excellent support and has established a strong name for itself in the digital marketing industry.

They have some of the most talented staff working at the agency and can easily compete with any top-level SEO companies around the world.

21. PageTraffic

Rating: 4.4

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Pay per click, search engine optimization

Based in the heart of New Delhi, India, PageTraffic has satellite offices in Mumbai, Noida, London, and Chicago.

It is a rapidly expanding SEO agency that offers a full array of SEO services to clients worldwide.

22. eSearch Logix Technologies

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, mobile app development, web design

eSearch Logix Technologies is an award-winning SEO agency based in Noida, India.

They offer a full spectrum of SEO services for clients looking to boost page traffic and brand visibility. They have established themselves as one of the major players in an increasingly competitive industry.

23. SEOValley Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: Undisclosed

Services: SEO, content marketing, PPC, SMO

SEOValley Solutions offers a holistic digital marketing solution for clients to win the internet.

Whether you want organic traffic or want to get immediate traffic via paid mediums, this agency can help you with everything. Plus, their unique content marketing strategies get top results in SERPs for many of their clients.

Top SEO Agencies in Europe

And finally, we would like to mention some of the best SEO agencies throughout Europe.

24. SEO Berlino

Rating: 4.9

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, business consulting, pay per click

SEO Berlino takes a very speedy approach to handling SEO.

They use a variety of time-tested techniques to promote their client’s websites. This yields fantastic results for the company.

SEO Berlino has quickly become one of the top SEO agencies in Europe.

25. Panem Agency

Rating: 5.0

Minimum Project Size: $1,000

Services: SEO, PPC, Web analytics, digital strategy and marketing.

Panem is another great digital marketing agency that can help your business grow organically and via paid campaigns.

The agency derives data-driven insights and results for its clients, which is a key to their success.

26. Growwwise

Rating: 5.0

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, web design, web development, branding

Growwwise is based out of Constanta, Romania, and has worked with many clients over the years.

Growwwise focuses primarily on on-page optimization and web design in order to boost traffic. But they also implement off-page SEO when required.

They have an excellent rating and have become incredibly popular for the quality of their services.

27. SmartWeb Group

Rating: 4.7

Minimum project size: $1,000+

Services: Search engine optimization, pay per click

SmartWeb Group is a digital agency based out of Cannes, in France.

They offer an array of SEO and digital marketing services designed to cater to the needs of businesses, both big and small.

Their work is renowned throughout Europe.

Final Words

The ratings for this article were taken from Clutch.co.

We try to make sure that all of the information provided is as accurate as possible, so that you are able to make an informed decision.

If you want, you can also search through some of the best digital marketing agencies in the UK. Working with SEO agencies is one of the best things that you can do to grow your business online, so it’s important that you evaluate your options before making a decision.

If you want to partake in your SEO activity proactively here are the eight steps to know and implement to boost your SEO campaigns.

Mata