celebrity-couples-who-took-a-break-before-getting-married

They were on a break! Celebrity couples split up all the time, but some don’t stay apart long and eventually walked down the aisle.

After Pink and Carey Hart started dating in 2001, the duo briefly split in 2003 before later reuniting and tying the knot in 2006. They parted ways again after two years of marriage but rekindled their romance in 2010.

“The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls–t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be,” the singer announced on her website in 2008.

During their separation, Pink and Hart drafted up divorce papers before giving their relationship another chance in 2010. “We’ve had two breaks,” the Just Give Me a Reason” performer explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”

The Pennsylvania native, who shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with Hart, later addressed how therapy helped save her marriage.

“I got a lot of s–t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” Pink admitted during an Instagram Live in June 2020. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

The songstress got candid about how she has struggled when it comes to the “intimacy” in their relationship.

“Intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she recalled.

Pink continued: “And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment, I realized that I was a little bit full of s–t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”

