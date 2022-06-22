Despite what it might look like on your social feeds, only a small handful of digital creators have turned making content into a full-time job. While some of those creators are actively working towards a full-time career in social media, many others are perfectly content with a more casual, part-time schedule. At OnlyFans, we don’t think that fewer hours needs to translate to fewer subscribers (or fewer opportunities for $$$). So if you’re looking to maximize your impact on social media while minimizing time spent, read on. Spoiler alert: working smarter, not harder, is how to succeed as a part-time OnlyFans creator.
Plan Content
We’d all love to be the type of person where inspiration and creativity just flow easily. The truth is, that’s just not the case for most of us! Quality content requires a thoughtful approach. And let’s be honest, there is nothing quite as terrifying as a blank page. So do your future self a favor and plan your content in advance so that when you sit down to create you can be the most efficient with your time.
Dedicate A Specific Time For Content Creation
Another way to succeed as a part-time OnlyFans creator is by carving out specific times to create content. Set a schedule (and a personal time limit) that feels right for you. Only you know how long it takes for you to make the content that keeps your fans happy and coming back for more. But when that time is up, be able to walk away and go about your business. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good!
Scheduling Content
Got a burst of creativity? Maybe an opening in your schedule, followed by a busy week? Try backlogging content to release at a later date. Just like full-time creators, part-time creators can benefit from scheduling on OnlyFans. That way, you can take a break from creating new content, but your fans can still get their fix.
The scheduling feature allows you to schedule posts over any period of time. Did you just conceive the perfect Halloween-themed post in July? Totally fine! Add it to your queue and when October rolls around, your spooky content will be ready to drop.
What’s more, is that with the scheduling feature you don’t have to burn through new content. You can stagger new posts to avoid having gaps in your content. Your fans will appreciate a steady stream of exciting new posts from you!
Get Creative With Monetization!
Growing a subscriber base can be challenging for any creator. It can be tougher on part-time creators, especially if they go weeks between posts. Even if you don’t want to be locked into a daily, or even weekly, posting schedule, you can still earn on OnlyFans! Try opening a FREE OnlyFans account, and using the paid posts and paid messaging features instead! That way you’ll be able to post content as frequently as you like without feeling the pressure to sustain subscribers. It’s a win-win!
Are you on the part-time grind? Have any tips on how to succeed as a part-time OnlyFans creator? Let us know in the comments section below!
