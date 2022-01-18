jamie-lynn-spears-book-revelations:-her-relationship-with-britney-explained

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ book made headlines before its release for its passages about Britney Spears, but her older sister isn’t the only topic of conversation in the memoir.

The former Nickelodeon star, 30, detailed her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, and her mother, Lynne Spears, in Things I Should Have Said, released on Tuesday, January 18. Months before the book’s debut, a leaked passage revealed what happened after the Sweet Magnolias star told her parents that she was pregnant at age 16.

“My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote of her father, 69, noting that he encouraged her to put the baby up for adoption. “One person after another — and there were many — came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.”

Jamie Lynn, who was then in a relationship with now ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, welcomed daughter Maddie, now 13, in June 2008. She also shares daughter Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014.

Though the All That alum recalls her management team putting pressure on her to end her pregnancy, she also revealed that she hid the news from Britney, 40. When Jamie Lynn discovered she was expecting in 2007, her sister was in the midst of her messy split from ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat,” the “How Could I Want More” songstress claimed in the book. “They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever, and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time.”

According to Jamie Lynn, the “Toxic” singer didn’t find out her little sister was pregnant until the news was announced in a magazine. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers,” the “Sleepover” musician wrote.

Britney, for her part, hasn’t responded well to some of Jamie Lynn’s promotion for the book. During a Wednesday, January 12, interview with Nightline, the Just Jordan alum recalled an alleged incident when the Grammy winner took a kitchen knife to a bedroom and locked both herself and her sister in the room. Jamie Lynn claimed her sister put the knife on the bedside table. Britney denied the incident ever happened.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” the former X Factor judge tweeted on Friday, January 14. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”

Keep scrolling for more revelations from Jamie Lynn’s book: