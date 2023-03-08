LAFD Swift Water Rescue Team Plucks Man Out Of Pacoima Wash Tunnel

A 23-year-old man described as homeless fell into the Pacoima Wash Tuesday and was rescued in a concrete tunnel 2 1/2 miles away by the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team.

The man fell into water moving at 8 to 10 miles per hour in the flood control channel near Foothill Boulevard, said LAFD spokesman Brain Humphrey.

Witnesses called 9-1-1, and the LAFD’s Swift Water Rescue team used a tethered inflatable boat to rescue the man in the tunnel that transports storm water under the 5 Freeway, Humphrey said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia and abrasions to his hands.

A firefighter from the Los Angeles Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team gets ready to float down the Pacoima Wash and into the tunnel under the 5 Freeway Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to rescue a man who fell into the flood control channel and was swept 2 1/2 miles downriver. The rescuer above is waiting for the orange line to be tightened so can can make a slow, controlled entry into the tunnel. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

The LAFD Swift Water Rescue team gets a tethered boat ready to rescue a man who fell into the Pacoima Wash on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The man was swept 2 1/2 miles downriver before firefighters could pluck him out. The rescue took almost 1 1/2 hours. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

Firefighter from the Los Angeles Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team watch and wait for another member of the team in an inflatable boat during the rescue Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of a man who fell into the Pacoima Wash and was swept 2 1/2 miles downriver. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

An LAFD Swift Watre Rescue team member emerges Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from a Pacoima Wash tunnel with the man who fell into the flood control channel 2 1/2 miles away. The homeless man was exhausted after holding onto an abutment under the 5 Freeway for close to 1 1/2 hours. He was hospitalized for possible hypothermia and abrasions to his hands. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

The LAFD Swift Watre Rescue team member brings a man to shore Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after he was rescued from a tunnel under the 5 Freeway in the Pacoima Wash. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

The LAFD Swift Watre Rescue team member brings a man to shore Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after he was rescued from a tunnel under the 5 Freeway in the Pacoima Wash. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

Firefighters get the man who fell into the Pacoima Wash ready to transport to the hospital Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to be treated for possible hypothermia and abrasions to his hands. (Photo by Mike Meadows/Contributing Photographer)

The LAFD spokesman warned people to stay away from flood control channels.

“This incident underscores the life-threatening danger of storm water runoff that can linger long after the rain has passed. We’re grateful for the witnesses who promptly called 9-1-1 and did not attempt to perform a spontaneous rescue, which could have led to multiple victims and the loss of lives.” Humphrey said.

In this rescue, the water was 18 inches deep — but moving swiftly is enough to carry a person away.

“Though our skies are now clear, storm drains and flood control channels remain life threatening, and we ask parents to make sure all household members are aware of the danger,” Humphrey added.

