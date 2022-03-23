make-your-onlyfans-content-sound-as-good-as-it-looks

Control Your Recording Environment

This might be as simple as turning off your air conditioning, closing your windows, and silencing your phone. Ask your partner to wait to mow the lawn until you’ve finished recording. In other cases, you might need to move your recording area to a new location in your home that doesn’t get as much foot traffic or sound bleed from the outside. Think of it as a great opportunity to spruce up that creepy basement!

Even sounds that are supposed to be there– like the stand mixer you use in your baking tutorials– still should not overpower your voice. If they are, it might be time to invest in a lavalier mic. More on that later.

Repurpose That Old Blanket

For even greater control without spending any money, you can hang heavy fabrics (blankets, rugs, sleeping bags) around your recording area. Just like those expensive foam panels in $10,000/hr recording studios, heavy fabrics can help shut out outside noises, and reduce unwanted echoes and reverberations. Plus, it’s kind of like building a cool fort.

Make Test Recordings

We understand– this suggestion isn’t very glamorous and adds yet another step to your busy day– but it’s so worth it. Once you have all your equipment set up, make a few test recordings of your content and listen back to them carefully on as many devices as you can (your phone’s speaker, your earbuds, your laptop speaker, your car, your way-too-expensive surround sound system). Do you like what you hear? Once you do, then you can move on to that final take.