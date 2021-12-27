stay-warm-in-these-9-winter-white-wardrobe-essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but we don’t need snow to make that happen! Winter white outfits are totally on trend. Trust Us — you can absolutely wear white after Labor Day. In fact, an all-white ensemble is arguably even more elegant when it’s cold outside. Ivory knits and cream-colored coats are oh-so-chic! We’re always in the mood for a monochromatic moment.

If you’re wondering where to begin, we’ve got you covered. Read on to shop our favorite winter white wardrobe essentials from Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks, Walmart and Zappos. Mix and match, or pair these pieces together to make a major seasonal statement.

This Cable Knit Sweater Dress

This oversized cable knit sweater dress just hits the spot. Pair it with an ivory pea coat and off-white over-the-knee boots for an effortlessly polished effect. *Chef’s kiss!*

Get the ANRABESS Women Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $43 at Amazon!

This Puffer Coat

Stay warm all winter in this white puffer coat with a faux fur hood. “I LOVE this coat!!!” one shopper gushed. “It is so warm. It fits perfectly lengthwise. And the thumbhole sleeves are such an added bonus. Highly recommend buying this coat. You won’t be sorry!”

Get the F.O.G. Women’s Short Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Hood for just $60 (originally $77) at Walmart!

This Quarter Zip Sweater

Preppy is in, so embrace the classic style with this quarter zip sweater. Add a pair of high-waisted denim or even sweatpants to complete the look.

Get the Gestuz TalliGZ Quarter Zip Sweater for just $126 (originally $180) at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Teddy Pea Coat

Cuddle up with this comfy teddy pea coat from French Connection. And for $90 off, this top-rated shearling staple is a steal!

Get the French Connection Teddy Faux Shearling Coat for just $100 (originally $190) at Amazon!

This Cozy Hooded Cardigan

Turn your blanket into a sweater with this cozy cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. Sophisticated enough to wear out yet soft enough to lounge in.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Button Up Hooded Coat for just $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Cozy Joggers

Keep it comfy in these Supersoft Sweater Joggers from Amazon’s The Drop. One shopper called them the “comfiest pants I own.” Perfect for lounging around or running errands!

Get The Drop Women’s Maddie Loose-Fit Supersoft Sweater Jogger for just $45 at Amazon!

These UGG Slippers

Stroll in comfort with these white sheepskin shoes, suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Win-win! Gigi Hadid is a fan of a similar pair of UGG slippers, so you know they’re stylish!

Get the UGG Tasman for just $100 at Zappos!

These ‘90s Loose Fit Jeans

Throw it back to the ‘90s with these fashion-forward white jeans with a high waist and loose fit. Add an ivory sweater and sneakers or booties for an easy winter ensemble. These pants are currently 50% off, so shop now before it’s too late!

Get the Good American Good ’90s Loose Fit Jeans for just $75 (originally $150) at Nordstrom!

This Fur-Trimmed Trucker Jacket

Take your trucker jacket to the next level in this Levi’s faux-fur ‘fit — now $40 off! This water-resistant white outerwear is the perfect layering piece over jeans and a tee during the day or a slip dress at night.

Get the Levi’s Faux-Fur Lined Trucker Jacket for just $110 (originally $150) at Macy’s!

