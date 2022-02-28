the-duggars:-a-comprehensive-guide-to-the-famous-family

Big brood! When it comes to the Duggars, the more members, the merrier — which is why some fans have a hard time keeping track of the famous family.

After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a total of 19 children, including two sets of twins, and the couple bestowed all of their little ones with J-monikers. Joshua Duggar was the first to arrive in 1988, and Josie capped the group of kids in 2009.

Although Michelle announced that she was expecting her 20th child in November 2011, she revealed the next month that she had suffered a miscarriage.

In 2016, the reality stars shared marriage advice after more than three decades together. Their No. 1 piece of advice? “Individually pursue a close relationship with Jesus,” the couple wrote at the time. “The closer we each get to God, the closer we each get to each other.”

Michelle reflected on her lasting marriage to Jim Bob in August 2020. “I really know that our relationship with God and our close walk with Christ is what holds our marriage together,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “That’s the glue that started our relationship years ago. And I know because of our faith, that is the solid foundation that we have.”

She added: “I am more in love with him than I have ever been. He is the man that stands strong and is solid, and then he’s steady. And I’m so grateful that God brought us together 36 years ago. And he’s given us these precious children and we love every one of them.”

The Love That Multiplies authors hit television screens in 2008 when 17 Kids and Counting aired on TLC. As the couple welcomed more children, the reality show was renamed 18 Kids and Counting and 19 Kids and Counting before its 2015 cancellation.

That same year, many members of the Duggar family appeared in the spinoff show Jill and Jessa: Counting On, later renamed Counting On. From courtships and engagements to pregnancy announcements and births, the show followed Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar and more as they start families of their own. However, the spinoff was canceled in June 2021 after 11 seasons.

As if it wasn’t tough enough for TLC viewers to keep track of Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedediah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johanna, Jennifer, Jordyn and Josie’s major milestones, many of the Duggar kids now have children of their own.

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to Michelle and Jim Bob’s brood.