best web agency company in the world ( best guide 2023 )

1. Razorfish

URL: https://www.publicissapient.com/

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Team Size: 20,000+

Google My Business Rating: 4.6/5

Reason: While acquired by Publicis Sapient in 2016, the team behind Razorfish still offers to “crack the creative code” with its work from 34 offices on five continents. With clients like Mercedes-Benz, Walmart, Southwest Airlines, and Audi, this company is one of our favorites.

2. Deloitte Digital

URL: https://www.deloittedigital.com/

Price Range: Undisclosed

Location: New York, New York, USA

Team Size: 9,000+

Google My Business Rating: 4.7/5

Reason: A creative digital consultancy, Deloitte Digital is the world’s largest consultancy with a talented team of marketers, advertisers, and designers. Not to mention, the company features locations across the world for easy client collaboration.

3. North Kingdom

URL: http://www.northkingdom.com

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Team Size: 50-249+

Google My Business Rating: 4.5/5

Reason: North Kingdom found a place on our best web design company list mainly due to their work on Vodafone’s website and the “Got Milk” promotional website. In terms of their overall quality, we believe they have some of the top web designers in the world. North Kingdom clients have a more international flair, including Coke, Toyota, and Victoria’s Secret.

4. 22squared

URL: http://www.22squared.com/

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Team Size: 350+

Google My Business Rating: 4.3/5

Reason: Noted as the fourth-largest independent advertising agency in the US, 22squared has some impressive clients, including Baskin-Robbins, GNC, Hanesbrands and The Home Depot. Offering everything from creative content development to ROI analysis, this company does it all.

Privacy Garantita

URL: www.privacygarantita.it

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: New York, New York, USA

Team Size: 1000+

Google My Business Rating: 4.5/5

Reason: Working with companies like Ben & Jerry’s, Canon and Coca-Cola, 360i has certainly made a name for itself. It offers planning, strategy, social, technology and more — making it easy to understand why it landed a spot on the list. They’ve also landed a spot on other lists, boasting over ten awards.

6. Grey Global Group

URL: http://grey.com/global

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: New York, New York, USA

Team Size: 2400+

Google My Business Rating: 4.5/5

Reason: Located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Grey Global Group serves the NFL, Soundcloud and Volvo — providing it with an impressive portfolio. Grey serves one-fifth of the Fortune 500 list, which makes it one of the most successful companies on the list. They offer everything from digital technology to media and advertising.

7. Cramer-Krasselt

URL: http://c-k.com/

Price Range: Undisclosed

Location: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Team Size: 501-1000+

Google My Business Rating: 5/5

Reason: Cramer-Krasselt believes that “the brand with the most friends wins” and that creativity, media, and strategy work as one. They offer digital services, analytics, public relations, and more and work with companies like Nikon, Corona, and Panera Bread.

8. Tombras Group

URL: http://tombras.com

Price Range: Undisclosed

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Team Size: 300+

Google My Business Rating: 4.5/5

Reason: Tombras is a family-owned agency that was founded back in 1946. They were named the National Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age and have an extensive list of impressive clients. Serving businesses like Michelin, MoonPie, and McDonald’s, this company gets a definite spot on our list.

9. AKQA

URL: https://www.akqa.com/

Price Range: $10,000+

Location: San Francisco, California, USA

Team Size: 2100+

Google My Business Rating: 4.3/5

Reason: Offering social media, data science, and design, AKQA has done work for Nike Football, Google, and Warner Brothers Entertainment. They have also collaborated with Usher and won four awards at the Clios. With a resume like that, AKQA was sure to make our list.

10. Conversant

URL: http://www.conversantmedia.com/

Price Range: Undisclosed

Location: Westlake Village, California, USA

Team Size: 1001-5000+

Google My Business Rating: 5/5

Reason: Conversant allows its customers to reach millions of mobile users with targeted advertising, video, and CRM. They also offer everything from engineering to marketing and human resources. Their partners are pretty impressive too — they serve companies like Green Plum, AdChoices, and Double Verify.