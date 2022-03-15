how-to-link-your-twitter-and-google-on-onlyfans

How To Link Your Twitter

To connect your Twitter profile to your OnlyFans, first, click on the ‘Twitter account’ option. Upon clicking you will see a blue row with the Twitter icon on the left; You can click anywhere on this row to initiate the linking process.

It’s important to note that if you are already logged into Twitter on your web browser, this will be the Twitter account that connects with your OnlyFans. With this in mind, it’s worth making sure you are logged into your preferred Twitter account or signed out before initiating the linking process. This makes linking your Twitter super quick and convenient.

If you are already logged into your preferred Twitter account on this web browser, you will be redirected to Twitter momentarily while the page loads. As soon as your page finishes loading, you will be taken back to the ‘Account’ settings section of your OnlyFans. You will know that your Twitter is successfully connected because under ‘Linked accounts’ you will find your Twitter username.

If you are not already logged into a Twitter account, upon initiating the linking process you will be redirected to Twitter and required to enter your Twitter username and password. Once you have done this, click ‘sign in’. You will then be redirected back to OnlyFans where you should now see your Twitter username appear under ‘Linked accounts’.

In order to remove or replace your linked Twitter profile, simply click back onto ‘Twitter account’ and then click ‘Disconnect’.