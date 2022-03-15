Are you looking to get that coveted verification tick on your profile? Perhaps you’d like an alternative login method for your account to help keep it secure? Whether you’re just starting out or already have an OF account, we can help! At OnlyFans, we strive to provide our users with a cohesive experience through every step of their journey; From signing up to our wide range of helpful features. Another element to consider is linking external accounts to your profile. Today we’ll be taking a look at how to link your Twitter and Google on OnlyFans.
Where to link your accounts
To find these options, go to the side menu on the left. Click on ‘More’, next to the three dots icon. This will open up a menu on the far left of your web browser with additional options. Then click on ‘Settings’, which is denoted by the cog icon. This will take you to your account settings, where you can edit your profile, subscription settings, notification preferences, and more.
Just below ‘Profile’, you’ll see the ‘Account’ option. Clicking this will enable you to view & edit your OnlyFans username and the email address you used to sign up. Underneath these fields, you will find the subheading ‘Linked accounts’. Here there is a row each dedicated to linking Twitter and Google accounts respectively.
How To Link Your Twitter
To connect your Twitter profile to your OnlyFans, first, click on the ‘Twitter account’ option. Upon clicking you will see a blue row with the Twitter icon on the left; You can click anywhere on this row to initiate the linking process.
It’s important to note that if you are already logged into Twitter on your web browser, this will be the Twitter account that connects with your OnlyFans. With this in mind, it’s worth making sure you are logged into your preferred Twitter account or signed out before initiating the linking process. This makes linking your Twitter super quick and convenient.
If you are already logged into your preferred Twitter account on this web browser, you will be redirected to Twitter momentarily while the page loads. As soon as your page finishes loading, you will be taken back to the ‘Account’ settings section of your OnlyFans. You will know that your Twitter is successfully connected because under ‘Linked accounts’ you will find your Twitter username.
If you are not already logged into a Twitter account, upon initiating the linking process you will be redirected to Twitter and required to enter your Twitter username and password. Once you have done this, click ‘sign in’. You will then be redirected back to OnlyFans where you should now see your Twitter username appear under ‘Linked accounts’.
In order to remove or replace your linked Twitter profile, simply click back onto ‘Twitter account’ and then click ‘Disconnect’.
How To Link Your Google Account
To connect a Google account, first, click on ‘Google account’. Next, you will see a blue row with the Google icon on the left. You can click anywhere on this row to begin the linking process. You will then be taken to a Google sign-in page allowing you to choose between your Google accounts (if you are signed into any on your browser). If you only have one Google account, you may be directed to this page if you are not signed in on your current browser.
Once you have selected the Google account you wish to connect, you will be redirected back to OnlyFans once the process is complete. To indicate the successful linking of your account, you will see your Google email address appear under ‘Linked accounts’.
To remove your Google Account, you can disconnect it by selecting ‘Google account’ and clicking ‘Disconnect’.
Why link your accounts?
By successfully linking your Twitter or Google account (or both), you will receive a verification tick next to your display name on your OnlyFans profile. This adds extra authenticity to your page, meaning fans can be sure they’re interacting with the real you… And who doesn’t love being a ‘verified’ creator!
Linking your accounts also gives you multiple ways to log in to your OnlyFans account. Perhaps you forget your email address and need to access your account, or maybe you just want to log in as quickly as possible. Linking your accounts gives you two additional methods to log into your OnlyFans safely, securely, and with ease.
If you have an OnlyFans account but are not yet an approved creator, linking your accounts is a great way to help get your account approved faster. We recommend linking personal social media accounts with content clearly containing you so we can authenticate your account. No one on OnlyFans sees your linked accounts, it’s just to help our team verify your identity and approve your OnlyFans account faster.
To summarise, there are multiple reasons to link your Twitter and Google on OnlyFans. You receive a verification tick on your profile, it provides alternative ways to log in, and it can help get your account approved faster so you can start monetizing your content!
Have you linked your Twitter or Google on OnlyFans? Let us know in the comments section below.
