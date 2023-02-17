No. 4 UCLA Uses Spirited Second Half To Down Stanford

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, right, celebrates with Jaime Jaquez Jr. after making a 3-point shot during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford forward Max Murrell, center, battles for a rebound against UCLA forward Adem Bona, left, and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, passes the ball as Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba dunks next to Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford guard Michael Jones, right, shoots while under pressure from UCLA guard Amari Bailey during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives past Stanford’s Harrison Ingram during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, is fouled by Stanford forward Spencer Jones during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell brings the ball up the court during the first half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford guard Michael Jones shoots as UCLA forward Adem Bona defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Adem Bona dunks during the first half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

UCLA’s Adem Bona celebrates after a play during the first half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud, left, shoots while under pressure from UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell looks to pass as Stanford’s Spencer Jones defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford forward Brandon Angel, left, grabs a rebound next to UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocks a shot by Stanford’s Brandon Angel during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford guard Michael O’Connell, left, shoots as UCLA guard Tyger Campbell defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Adem Bona drives to the basket as Stanford’s Harrison Ingram defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford coach Jerod Haase calls out a play to his team during the first half of their game against UCLA on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stanford forward Harrison Ingram, right, shoots as UCLA guard Jaylen Clark defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA’s Amari Bailey drives to the basket as Stanford’s Brandon Angel defends during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, drives against Stanford guard Michael O’Connell during the first half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. Jaquez had a team-high 26 points and eight rebounds as the fourth-ranked Bruins rallied for a 73-64 win. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, left, and Michael O’Connell celebrate a play during the first half of their game against UCLA on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. shoots as Stanford forward Brandon Angel defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford forward Harrison Ingram dunks next to UCLA guard Jaylen Clark during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin directs his players from the sideline during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets to basket while under pressure from Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud, right, during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, goes to the basket as Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark dunks during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford guard Michael Jones, left, is defended by UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, right, shoots as Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark dunks during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford guard Michael Jones, right, handles the ball as UCLA guard Amari Bailey defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells from the sideline during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard David Singleton, left, goes to the basket as Stanford forward Spencer Jones defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford forward Harrison Ingram shoots as UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark shoots as Stanford forward Brandon Angel defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. handles the ball as Stanford forwards Maxime Raynaud (42) and Harrison Ingram, right, defend during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Stanford forward Harrison Ingram battle for the ball during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase directs his players from the sideline during the second half of their game against UCLA on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell drives as Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud, left, defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. handles the ball as Stanford forward Brandon Angel defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. shoots as Stanford forward Brandon Angel defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard David Singleton during the second half of their game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell drives as Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. shoots while under pressure from Stanford forward Brandon Angel during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase reacts to an official’s call during the second half of their game against UCLA on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. shoots as Stanford forward Brandon Angel defends during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA cheerleaders perform during a timeout in the second half of the Bruins’ game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA cheerleaders perform during a timeout in the second half of the Bruins’ game against Stanford on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — Adem Bona tried to do it.

Amid a first half riddled with lackadaisical defense, scoring droughts of four and two minutes, and no trademark energy plays from Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Jaylen Clark, Bona tried to inject energy into the Bruins.

“Our attitude was way too cavalier,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We were way too confident.”

The 6-foot-10 freshman center skied to block a shot, rejected the ball toward the UCLA bench and began to run after it with no regard for anything (or anyone) in his path. He leaped into his teammates trying to save the ball, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

UCLA fans recognized the effort, applauding Bona for his monster block and sacrificing play. But the injection didn’t take as UCLA meandered its way to a four-point halftime deficit.

In the second half, Dylan Andrews, who started the half in place of senior Tyger Campbell, tried what Bona did in the first half. It changed the trajectory of the game as fourth-ranked UCLA used a spirited second half to top Stanford, 73-64, on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Pauley Pavilion.

Jaquez led the Bruins with 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting and a 9-of-11 effort from the free-throw line to go with nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes. Jaylen Clark added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes. David Singleton and Tyger Campbell each scored eight points.

“This is my last year, and I realized I only have so many games left, so I’m going down swinging,” Jaquez said. “No matter what, I know my guys trust me and my coach trusts me. When they put the ball in my hands, I’m ready to make a play.”

“We did come in a little overconfident. Sometimes that happens. It was also good to get checked by Stanford in the first half and realize we’ve got to stay humble and composed. This is the time of year anything can happen. I said in the huddle, ‘We got an opportunity and let’s not mess this up.’”

UCLA (22-4 overall, 13-2 Pac-12) has now won 22 straight games at home, the longest streak in the country.

Andrews used a hesitation dribble to shake two defenders before converting an old-fashioned 3-point play at the beginning of the second half to spark an 8-0 run. It also sparked those trademark UCLA plays, too. Singleton hit a 3-pointer. Clark had a dunk and steal. Jaquez splashed a midrange jumper.

“He’s a dog,” Clark said of Andrews. “He reminds me of me, but way faster. I remember my freshman year, there were no plays for me, no telling how many minutes I’ll play each night, or even if I’d play. But he’ll get through it, it builds character.”

Andrews finished with three points and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench.

Stanford – which stunned then-No. 4 Arizona last week – went on a 12-0 run later in the half to go back in front 50-45, but UCLA battled back. Campbell hit a deep 3-pointer, which was followed by a coast-to-coast play from Clark that ended in a two-handed dunk for a 58-57 lead with 6:42 to play. The Bruins never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game.

“We’re getting closer to March, upsets happen all the time, we can’t take any steps back this time of the year,” Singleton said.

A Will McClendon 3-pointer, a pair of Singleton free throws and a Campbell jumper were pieces of a 7-0 run down the stretch that helped put the game away. UCLA made all eight of its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Another indication of the two halves was UCLA’s deflection stats. The Bruins had just nine deflections in the first half and finished the game with 27. For Cronin, that stat reveals the team’s defensive effort, which was clearly better in the second half.

“That and the rebounds,” Cronin said. “We out-rebounded them in the second half.”

UCLA finished the game 16 for 25 from the free-throw line but had just seven turnovers and forced Stanford to turn the ball over 14 times.

“We weren’t ready for the fight,” Cronin said of his team’s sluggish first half, adding: “They dug it out tonight.”

Michael Jones scored 15 points to lead Stanford (11-15, 5-10), and Harrison Ingram added 13. Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Spencer Jones, the Cardinal’s leading scorer at 13.7 ppg, was held to six.

The Cardinal had five players in foul trouble in the second half: Michael O’Connell, Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, Ingram and Raynaud. O’Connell fouled out in the closing seconds.

UP NEXT The Bruins will host struggling Cal on Saturday. The Bears were routed by USC, 97-60, on Thursday night.

No. 4 @UCLAMBB Survives 🙌

Bruins beat Stanford for 22nd consecutive win at Pauley Pavilion, the longest active streak in Division 1. pic.twitter.com/IeYthBP0ky

— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 17, 2023

pappa2200