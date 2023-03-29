    Ranked: The 25 Poorest Countries by GDP per Capita

    A map of the poorest countries in the world. Countries with the lowest per capita GDP are highlighted.

    The Briefing

    • Global GDP per capita continues to grow every year, and is projected to sit at $13,920 for 2023 (current prices)
    • There are as many as 123 countries whose per capita GDP is below the global average
    • Burundi is the poorest country in the world with a per capita GDP of about $308

    Ranked: Which Are the World’s Poorest Countries?

    There are different ways to measure economic activity and wealth of a country, and for this article on the world’s least-wealthy nations, we’ve used GDP per capita projections for this year from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Nominal world GDP per capita is expected to go from $13,400 in 2022 to $13,920 in 2023, but in contrast to the rest of the world, per capita economic output in Africa is much lower than in continents such as North America or Europe.

    ℹ GDP per capita is a measure of the total economic output of a country (GDP) divided by the total population of the country.

    Here are the countries with the lowest per capita GDP, all below the global average.

    Country GDP per capita (USD)
    Burundi $308
    Sierra Leone $472
    Malawi $483
    Central African Republic $516
    Madagascar $540
    Somalia $562
    South Sudan $570
    Niger $574
    Mozambique $579
    Eritrea $700
    Congo $704
    Chad $755
    Liberia $770
    Burkina Faso $832
    Yemen $872
    Guinea-Bissau $874
    Mali $877
    Gambia, The $883
    Sudan $930
    Rwanda $968
    Togo $1,008
    Tajikistan $1,050
    Uganda $1,164
    Myanmar $1,173
    Lesotho $1,209
    Ethiopia $1,227
    Comoros $1,303
    Tanzania $1,341
    Nepal $1,372
    Benin $1,383
    Zambia $1,396
    Guinea $1,446
    Timor-Leste $1,495
    Kyrgyz Republic $1,570
    Cameroon $1,609
    Senegal $1,640
    Kiribati $1,732
    Haiti $1,792
    Cambodia $1,902
    Lao P.D.R. $1,985
    Ghana $2,131
    Kenya $2,259
    São Tomé and Príncipe $2,302
    Zimbabwe $2,308
    Solomon Islands $2,330
    Mauritania $2,366
    Côte d’Ivoire $2,497
    Nicaragua $2,541
    Uzbekistan $2,555
    Nigeria $2,585
    India $2,692
    Congo $2,844
    Bangladesh $2,847
    Honduras $3,080
    Vanuatu $3,115
    Venezuela $3,267
    West Bank and Gaza $3,544
    Papua New Guinea $3,570
    Cabo Verde $3,709
    Tunisia $3,762
    Philippines $3,764
    Bolivia $3,792
    Bhutan $3,856
    Djibouti $3,870
    Angola $3,998
    Morocco $4,068
    Samoa $4,126
    Algeria $4,163
    Eswatini $4,189
    Micronesia $4,309
    Egypt $4,438
    Vietnam $4,683
    Mongolia $4,726
    Jordan $4,930
    Indonesia $5,006
    Guatemala $5,007
    Suriname $5,037
    Namibia $5,053
    El Salvador $5,076
    Marshall Islands $5,087
    Tonga $5,368
    Kosovo $5,560
    Moldova $5,744
    Fiji $5,869
    Paraguay $5,907
    Jamaica $5,985
    Tuvalu $6,215
    Iraq $6,320
    Belize $6,382
    Libya $6,392
    Armenia $6,568
    Ecuador $6,588
    Albania $6,592
    South Africa $6,813
    Azerbaijan $6,872
    Colombia $6,940
    Bosnia and Herzegovina $7,082
    North Macedonia $7,263
    Georgia $7,270
    Peru $7,354
    Botswana $7,463
    Thailand $8,274
    Dominica $8,840
    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines $9,432
    Brazil $9,572
    Mauritius $9,832
    Gabon $9,850
    Belarus $9,938
    Serbia $10,076
    Equatorial Guinea $10,087
    Nauru $10,097
    Montenegro $10,722
    Türkiye $10,864
    Grenada $11,156
    Mexico $11,251
    Dominican Republic $11,406
    Saint Lucia $11,679
    Kazakhstan $12,433
    Turkmenistan $13,021
    Bulgaria $13,221
    China $13,630
    Argentina $13,768
    Costa Rica $13,806

    Burundi, with a population of nearly 13 million people, is one of the smallest countries in Africa by physical size. The country has the lowest per capita GDP at $308. Burundi gained independence in 1962 after being first a German, then Belgian colony, since the latter half of the 19th century.

    It has struggled over the last 50 years with recurring civil strife and high levels of corruption. However, the IMF projects positive trends for the country’s economy, citing the impact of more recent economic reforms.

    As a comparison point for global wealth disparity, the richest country in the world, Luxembourg, has a per capita GDP that is nearly 415 times that of Burundi.

    Meanwhile, the second and third lowest per capita GDPs belong to Sierra Leone and Malawi, also from Africa, both nearly $200 more than Burundi.

    All 20 of the world’s poorest countries, except for Yemen, are located on the African continent. This data points to the potential impacts of colonization, and later on globalization, that continue to have long-lasting implications on most African economies today.

    » See a ranking of the richest countries in the world

    Source: International Monetary Fund.

    Data note: The IMF dataset does not include data for all countries, and those with missing data for 2023 have not been included in this visualization. Some of the countries not included are: Afghanistan, Bermuda, Cuba, Monaco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria. For a full list of countries not included, refer to the IMF site. Furthermore, the GDP per capita dataset often updates as currency rates fluctuate, which may lead to slight differences in figures at the time of publishing.

    The post Ranked: The 25 Poorest Countries by GDP per Capita appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

