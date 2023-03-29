ranked:-the-25-poorest-countries-by-gdp-per-capita

The Briefing Global GDP per capita continues to grow every year, and is projected to sit at $13,920 for 2023 (current prices)

for 2023 (current prices) There are as many as 123 countries whose per capita GDP is below the global average

whose per capita GDP is below the global average Burundi is the poorest country in the world with a per capita GDP of about $308

Ranked: Which Are the World’s Poorest Countries?

There are different ways to measure economic activity and wealth of a country, and for this article on the world’s least-wealthy nations, we’ve used GDP per capita projections for this year from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nominal world GDP per capita is expected to go from $13,400 in 2022 to $13,920 in 2023, but in contrast to the rest of the world, per capita economic output in Africa is much lower than in continents such as North America or Europe.

GDP per capita is a measure of the total economic output of a country (GDP) divided by the total population of the country. is a measure of the total economic output of a country (GDP) divided by the total population of the country.

Here are the countries with the lowest per capita GDP, all below the global average.

Country GDP per capita (USD) Burundi $308 Sierra Leone $472 Malawi $483 Central African Republic $516 Madagascar $540 Somalia $562 South Sudan $570 Niger $574 Mozambique $579 Eritrea $700 Congo $704 Chad $755 Liberia $770 Burkina Faso $832 Yemen $872 Guinea-Bissau $874 Mali $877 Gambia, The $883 Sudan $930 Rwanda $968 Togo $1,008 Tajikistan $1,050 Uganda $1,164 Myanmar $1,173 Lesotho $1,209 Ethiopia $1,227 Comoros $1,303 Tanzania $1,341 Nepal $1,372 Benin $1,383 Zambia $1,396 Guinea $1,446 Timor-Leste $1,495 Kyrgyz Republic $1,570 Cameroon $1,609 Senegal $1,640 Kiribati $1,732 Haiti $1,792 Cambodia $1,902 Lao P.D.R. $1,985 Ghana $2,131 Kenya $2,259 São Tomé and Príncipe $2,302 Zimbabwe $2,308 Solomon Islands $2,330 Mauritania $2,366 Côte d’Ivoire $2,497 Nicaragua $2,541 Uzbekistan $2,555 Nigeria $2,585 India $2,692 Congo $2,844 Bangladesh $2,847 Honduras $3,080 Vanuatu $3,115 Venezuela $3,267 West Bank and Gaza $3,544 Papua New Guinea $3,570 Cabo Verde $3,709 Tunisia $3,762 Philippines $3,764 Bolivia $3,792 Bhutan $3,856 Djibouti $3,870 Angola $3,998 Morocco $4,068 Samoa $4,126 Algeria $4,163 Eswatini $4,189 Micronesia $4,309 Egypt $4,438 Vietnam $4,683 Mongolia $4,726 Jordan $4,930 Indonesia $5,006 Guatemala $5,007 Suriname $5,037 Namibia $5,053 El Salvador $5,076 Marshall Islands $5,087 Tonga $5,368 Kosovo $5,560 Moldova $5,744 Fiji $5,869 Paraguay $5,907 Jamaica $5,985 Tuvalu $6,215 Iraq $6,320 Belize $6,382 Libya $6,392 Armenia $6,568 Ecuador $6,588 Albania $6,592 South Africa $6,813 Azerbaijan $6,872 Colombia $6,940 Bosnia and Herzegovina $7,082 North Macedonia $7,263 Georgia $7,270 Peru $7,354 Botswana $7,463 Thailand $8,274 Dominica $8,840 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines $9,432 Brazil $9,572 Mauritius $9,832 Gabon $9,850 Belarus $9,938 Serbia $10,076 Equatorial Guinea $10,087 Nauru $10,097 Montenegro $10,722 Türkiye $10,864 Grenada $11,156 Mexico $11,251 Dominican Republic $11,406 Saint Lucia $11,679 Kazakhstan $12,433 Turkmenistan $13,021 Bulgaria $13,221 China $13,630 Argentina $13,768 Costa Rica $13,806

Burundi, with a population of nearly 13 million people, is one of the smallest countries in Africa by physical size. The country has the lowest per capita GDP at $308. Burundi gained independence in 1962 after being first a German, then Belgian colony, since the latter half of the 19th century.

It has struggled over the last 50 years with recurring civil strife and high levels of corruption. However, the IMF projects positive trends for the country’s economy, citing the impact of more recent economic reforms.

As a comparison point for global wealth disparity, the richest country in the world, Luxembourg, has a per capita GDP that is nearly 415 times that of Burundi.

Meanwhile, the second and third lowest per capita GDPs belong to Sierra Leone and Malawi, also from Africa, both nearly $200 more than Burundi.

All 20 of the world’s poorest countries, except for Yemen, are located on the African continent. This data points to the potential impacts of colonization, and later on globalization, that continue to have long-lasting implications on most African economies today.

» See a ranking of the richest countries in the world

Source: International Monetary Fund. Data note: The IMF dataset does not include data for all countries, and those with missing data for 2023 have not been included in this visualization. Some of the countries not included are: Afghanistan, Bermuda, Cuba, Monaco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria. For a full list of countries not included, refer to the IMF site. Furthermore, the GDP per capita dataset often updates as currency rates fluctuate, which may lead to slight differences in figures at the time of publishing.

The post Ranked: The 25 Poorest Countries by GDP per Capita appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

Ufficio Stampa