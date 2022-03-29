“Should I Start an OnlyFans?”
It’s a question we see all over social media in one form or another, often as a joke. Usually it’s something like: “Ugh! I don’t wanna go to work today. Should I just start an OnlyFans instead?” Or it’s a super-specific idea for an OnlyFans account: “OnlyFans, but it’s just me eating toast and reading 17th-century French literature.” Some of our personal favorites are the ones that are playfully threatening: “Let me be your real estate agent, or I’m going to start an OnlyFans!”
Trust us, we can see why it’s funny. But with 170+ million users (joining at a rate of 500,000 each day) and a roster of 1.5+ million creators (earning a combined $200 million each month), OnlyFans is far from a joke. So should you start an OnlyFans? Probably, and here’s why.
It’s Free to Join
So let’s get the first hurdle out of the way. OnlyFans is 100% free to join. You can do it right here. It only takes a couple of seconds. We’ll wait.
Back already? Welcome! And remember, OnlyFans is never going to charge you for anything you don’t sign up for. Speaking of…
It’s Safe to Use
OnlyFans is committed to being the safest social media platform in the world. We obsess over your safety and privacy every step of the way– from signing up for the first time to hitting submit on your 1,000th post. All of your personal data is fully encrypted and then stored on a separate server from your content. And when it comes to your sensitive financial data, OnlyFans is fully PCI compliant. That means all of your payment information is stored by our payment processors– just like if you were shopping on a major retailer’s website.
And when it comes to creator safety, OnlyFans offers a wide array of privacy tools. We even watermark your content for you, so nobody can pass your work off as their own. If you want to learn more about our industry-leading safety features, here’s a good place to start.
It’s Creator-Friendly
You’re probably aware that at OnlyFans, we’re not keen on needlessly restricting creators’ content. While other platforms are hard at work literally censoring art museums, we’re busy making sure our artists, chefs, designers, explorers, influencers, makeup artists, models, musicians, photographers, and wellness gurus (that’s just scratching the surface) are safe, supported, and celebrated on OnlyFans.
It’s Packed Full of Features
Unlike some of the other guys, we’re not just a paywall between your audience and your content. We’re a fully-functioning social media platform that empowers you to do anything from podcasting, to livestreaming, to fundraising, and everything in between. And that’s just on the content side.
We’re constantly rolling out new features creators can use to connect more meaningfully with their fans. Quizzes, polls, stories, messaging, and countless other tools are always just a click away.
Yeah, You Can Make Money
We’ve made monetizing content as flexible as possible for creators. It’s totally up to you if you want to do a monthly paid subscription account, or a free account with pay-per-view content, or something else entirely. You can put your messages behind a paywall, or even set a price to receive messages from your fans. You can accept tips from your fans directly from your profile, or in your posts, messages, and live streams. And our fee structure is simple. You keep 80%.
We know you’re at least a little curious about how much you could earn on OnlyFans. That’s why we made this handy calculator.
“So… Should I Start An OnlyFans?”
Probably. But only if you’re looking for a platform that prioritizes creator safety, freedom, and flexibility. Or, if you want to join a diverse community of creators who are passionate about producing great content for their fans. Are ready to get serious about monetizing your creativity and need the perfect platform to build your brand? You should probably start an OnlyFans.
