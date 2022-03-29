“Should I Start an OnlyFans?”

It’s a question we see all over social media in one form or another, often as a joke. Usually it’s something like: “Ugh! I don’t wanna go to work today. Should I just start an OnlyFans instead?” Or it’s a super-specific idea for an OnlyFans account: “OnlyFans, but it’s just me eating toast and reading 17th-century French literature.” Some of our personal favorites are the ones that are playfully threatening: “Let me be your real estate agent, or I’m going to start an OnlyFans!”

Trust us, we can see why it’s funny. But with 170+ million users (joining at a rate of 500,000 each day) and a roster of 1.5+ million creators (earning a combined $200 million each month), OnlyFans is far from a joke. So should you start an OnlyFans? Probably, and here’s why.