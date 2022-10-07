team-valkyrie-hopes-to-inspire-more-women-racers-on-onlyfans

From Formula 1 to Nascar, the world of motorsport has long been dominated by men. Enter Team Valkyrie– an all-female racing team that’s paving its way into the future of the sport. Now that they’re on OnlyFans, Team Valkyrie hopes to inspire more women racers.
We caught up with the three UK-based members of Team Valkyrie– Shannon Tobin, Amy Riley, and Magdelana King– ahead of their 2022 BRSCC Club Car Championship race. We spoke to them about their experiences as drivers, their upcoming race, and their decision to join OnlyFans.
Welcome to OnlyFans! What made you decide to bring Team Valkyrie to the platform?
People don’t realize that there is more to OnlyFans than you first think. There are now sports people from multiple disciplines (including motorsport) using the platform to engage and interact with their fans more readily than other social media platforms.
OnlyFans also gives its creators full control over their accounts, empowering them and allowing for greater creative freedom. It’s not driven by advertisements, or by what other people decide is popular, but instead by creators and subscribers.
As an all-female team, we closely align with OnlyFans’ empowering stance, and stand for taking back control of your own narrative.
How do you think OnlyFans will help Team Valkyrie inspire more women racers to join the sport?
There is a concept that “if you can see it, then you can be it. ” It’s really important to see women out there succeeding in motorsport at all levels. It gives emerging talent something to aim for. If we can do it, so can they.
Our hope is that by getting that message out there to as many people as possible will increase the visibility of women in motorsport and help encourage others to pursue their dreams.
Amy Riley (left), Shannon Tobin (center), and Magdalena King (right)
What’s the best part of being a professional driver?
Getting to do what I love! I’ve been infatuated with cars since I was very young, so to actually be able to go out there and race on track like I always wanted to is the best part for me so far. -Amy Riley
It’s hard to pick the best part about being a racing driver, but you can’t beat the feeling of being on track, it is by far one of the best feelings in the world.
I also think about how younger ‘me’ would feel if she could see me now, and how much we can influence the next generation of young girls, and that is such a wonderful and one of the driving forces behind us as well. – Shannon Tobin
Definitely the adrenaline rush when you get strapped into the car. It’s the best feeling in the world! – Magdelana King
What are you most looking forward to at the BRSCC Club Car Championships?
Being able to race for the first time as Team Valkyrie! It’s been a while now since our first ever races as individuals. We are just so excited to get back on the grid as a team.
The biggest challenge will be racing against some very experienced and skillful drivers, the championship is known for its close and respectful racing. There is also a large grid, so the track is always busy. You have to be focused the whole time during a long stint as you are battling someone all the time.
OnlyFans has sponsored Valkyrie for Saturday’s race. What does it mean to you to be driving the OnlyFans car?
It means a lot that we are going racing with the support of a company like OnlyFans! It helps to legitimize women as valid, sponsor-able racing drivers who deserve their place on the grid.
Ten years from now, what would you like to see the motorsport landscape look like?
A more even split of men and women working in motorsport, in all roles: engineers, pit crew, team managers, and drivers!
What’s one piece of advice you would give young girls who want to get involved in motorsport?
Pursue your dreams and don’t let anyone tell you that there’s no place for women in the sport. We are just as capable as anyone else. When your helmet is on and your visor is down, no one knows whether you’re a girl or a boy. Just go out there, don’t give up, and keep going.
