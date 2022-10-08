disney-icon,-mickey-mouse,-explores-magical-spots-around-abu-dhabi-ahead-of-the-return-of-disney-on-ice

With just a few days remaining before the launch of the all new edition of Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Disney icon, Mickey Mouse, explores the UAE’s capital. Taking place from 12th to 16th October, families, friends and Disney fanatics are set to enjoy the all new interpretation of this magical show.

This beloved character has been spotted throughout Abu Dhabi at iconic destinations including the Louvre, Etihad Arena and Breakwater, as he prepares himself for the launch of this new, glittering performance. Mickey’s thrilling journey throughout the city has delighted fans as they see their favorite character in unlikely locations and building buzz and anticipation for the upcoming show.

Following his adventures throughout the city, Mickey will now be preparing for this exciting take on Disney On Ice, and he will be joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. “Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

WHEN: Wednesday, 12th October 7:30 PM

Thursday, 13th October 7:30 PM

Friday, 14th October 3:30 PM &7:30 PM

Saturday, 15th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM &7:30 PM

Sunday, 16th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

WHERE: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TICKETS : www.DisneyOnIceME.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

