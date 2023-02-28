Reuters exclusively revealed details of closely-guarded negotiations between plane makers, engine manufacturers, and Indian carrier Air India for a near-500 plane mega order. The epicenter of the deal-making was London’s St James’ Court hotel, a stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace, where company executives gathered for a “bake-off” during which they make their best offers to the airline. The talks ended in a celebration at the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Quilon, renowned for its coastal Indian curries. Reuters was also the first to break a series of stories about Air India’s jumbo plane order, starting in December, and culminating with the announcement of the final deal on Feb. 14.

The post How secret London talks led to Air India’s gigantic plane order appeared first on Reuters News Agency.

Vittorio Ferla