rolls-royce-motor-cars-abu-dhabi-takes-home-the-‘engage’-award-at-the-regional-dealer-conference

“It is with great pleasure that we present the ‘Engage’ award to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi. This award is a testament to the unyielding efforts demonstrated by the team to consistently exceed client expectations. At Rolls-Royce, we believe that our dealership network plays a vital role in delivering the brand’s promise of excellence, and we are privileged to have such an outstanding partner in Abu Dhabi. The team’s passion and drive for success have been nothing short of inspiring, and we are confident that they will continue to set the bar high, achieving incredible milestones in the year ahead.”

César Habib, Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Middle East & Africa

“We are honoured to receive the ‘Engage’ award at the Regional Dealer Conference. Our clients sit at the centre of everything we do, and we are dedicated to building meaningful and lasting relationships with them, ensuring they immerse themselves in the magical world of Rolls-Royce, every step of the way. This award is a reflection of our commitment to their satisfaction and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa for their continued support and for celebrating our work. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the most exceptional level of service to our clients.”

Tarek Moataz, General Manager –Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi

The Regional Dealer Conference brings together Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealerships from across the Middle East and Africa to acknowledge and commemorate the most outstanding performing partners of the marque in the Region.

Recognising a number of achievements, from its Whispers client engagement and CSR activity to its customer retention and more, and as a result of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi’s dedication towards putting their clients above all else and building lasting and meaningful relationships, the dealership has been awarded the ‘Engage Award’.They are truly committed to delivering quality in everything they do.

Standing for the very best of the best, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sits at the pinnacle of luxury and excellence, and Abu Dhabi Motors’ spectacular achievements in represents the marque’s unfaltering dedication to its remarkable clientele.

The post Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi Takes Home The ‘Engage’ Award At The Regional Dealer Conference first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano