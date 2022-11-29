news:-french-prosecutors-widen-investigation-into-french-presidential-elections-as-finance-minister-says-they-went-‘too-far’-in-relying-on-consultants

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Prosecutors in France have expanded a current tax fraud and money laundering investigation into consulting firm McKinsey & Co, to reportedly include campaign financing.

Officials have widened the current probe to investigate the role played by consulting firms in France’s 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, reports the Wall Street Journal.

