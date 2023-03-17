third-baby-surrendered-this-year-in-indiana

A third baby has been surrendered, this year, in Indiana.

This time, the baby was surrendered to the Turkey Creek Fire Department on Huntington Street in Syracuse.

We’re expecting to hear details about the safe surrender of the infant later today from the people who founded Safe Haven baby boxes.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes explained, “Each time we get a call that a baby has been surrendered we know that the birth mother has lovingly surrendered their child in hopes of them having a better life. We are proud of this brave mother. It is a joy to see the Safe Haven Law working to protect women in crisis and their infants from abandonment.”

Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station 1 Fire Chief, Mickey Scott stated “While we understand that the surrender of a baby is a difficult decision to make, our department is proud to be available as an option when and if this decision must be made under the Indiana Safe Haven Law.”

Earlier this year, a baby was dropped off at the baby box at the Cleveland Township Fire Station on County Road 6 in Elkhart.

The second was taken to the Wayne Township Fire Station in Indianapolis.

Vito Califano